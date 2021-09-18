Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright Sells 14,000 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $461,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,934.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jefferson V. Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $394,520.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 45,000 shares of Telos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,401,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $32.34 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.50.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. Research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Telos by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

