Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ajay Mangal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $275.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.78 and a 200 day moving average of $211.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

