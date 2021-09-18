Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Norwood Financial has decreased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.56. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.80%.

In other news, COO Robert J. Mancuso bought 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $68,216.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra K. Nolan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $1,258,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 66,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,642 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.