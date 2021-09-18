The Ensign Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $77.98 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Ensign Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of The Ensign Group worth $23,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.