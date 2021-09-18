Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06. This represents a yield of 4.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMIGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

