Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NUE stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. Nucor has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.31.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.