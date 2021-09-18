Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.870-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $140.80 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.85.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

