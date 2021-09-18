UREEQA One Day Volume Reaches $35,138.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $9.02 million and $35,138.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00071900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00122429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00173595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.98 or 0.07191657 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,365.11 or 0.99521352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.28 or 0.00850404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002668 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

