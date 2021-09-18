Argon Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Argon has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00071900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00122429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00173595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.98 or 0.07191657 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,365.11 or 0.99521352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.28 or 0.00850404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,433,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,725,036 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

