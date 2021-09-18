Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Trading 0.9% Higher

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.49. Approximately 7,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 41,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.46.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$201.74 million and a P/E ratio of 193.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

