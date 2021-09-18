Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.04. Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 29,028 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

