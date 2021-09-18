ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $729.90 million, a P/E ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 0.24.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.27 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATN International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

