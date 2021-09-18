$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH stock opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.05. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

