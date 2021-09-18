Vasily Shikin Sells 7,300 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,250,370.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00.

Shares of APP opened at $72.75 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $90.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

