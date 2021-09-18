Brett Tighe Sells 3,267 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $258.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.54. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.03 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Okta by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,961,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $247,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $3,515,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

