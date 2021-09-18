Comcast Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CCZ)

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of CCZ opened at $61.50 on Friday. Comcast has a one year low of $57.61 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45.

