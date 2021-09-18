CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler Acquires 21,400 Shares of Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler bought 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $142,738.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $6.93 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

