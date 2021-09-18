CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler Acquires 21,400 Shares of Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler bought 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $142,738.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $6.93 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.
About CIM Commercial Trust
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
