Insider Selling: Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Sells 14,160 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $128,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harrow Health stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $255.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HROW shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth approximately $8,483,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 1,082.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 343,111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Harrow Health by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 184,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 163,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

