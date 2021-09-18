Anthony P. Walsh Sells 10,000 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,555.60.

DPM opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.18 and a 1 year high of C$10.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.06.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPM. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.