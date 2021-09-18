Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 500 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $569.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $562.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.82. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $594.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.57.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

