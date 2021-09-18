AGF Investments Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Hasbro by 681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.53 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

