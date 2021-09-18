AGF Investments Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $261.68 on Friday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $272.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.69 and a 200 day moving average of $242.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.88.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.