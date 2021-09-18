AGF Investments Inc. Buys 13,531 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Globant worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $8,579,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Globant by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Globant by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $319.87 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $165.50 and a 52-week high of $332.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.41 and a 200 day moving average of $237.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 180.72 and a beta of 1.26.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.