CashHand (CHND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,719.00

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. CashHand has a market capitalization of $174,414.14 and $1,719.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashHand has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00022282 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001370 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC.

CashHand Coin Profile

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,143,690 coins. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

