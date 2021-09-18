Streamr (DATA) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $100.92 million and approximately $18.08 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00134434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013291 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00046605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.68 or 0.00754469 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

