AGF Investments Inc. Sells 234 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in The Southern by 5.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 543,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1,794.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of The Southern by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 499,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of The Southern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 43.9% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $64.14 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

