Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Tetra Tech worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $48,538,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $29,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 243,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 228,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,081,000 after purchasing an additional 183,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $144.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $152.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.56.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In related news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

