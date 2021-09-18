Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in August

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,778,400 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 2,785,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $37.96 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

