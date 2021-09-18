Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Down 35.4% in August

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Neste Oyj stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $39.42.

Several brokerages have commented on NTOIY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

