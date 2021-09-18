Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LYSDY opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -272.50 and a beta of 1.05. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

