Short Interest in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Declines By 34.8%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on UP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

UP opened at $7.48 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

