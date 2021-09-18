Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.28 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.