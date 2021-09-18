Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 44 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $258.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.05. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

