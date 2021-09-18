Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post $150.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.68 million. Stratasys posted sales of $127.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $589.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.69 million to $594.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $633.66 million, with estimates ranging from $609.51 million to $656.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 6,179.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 70,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,998 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.