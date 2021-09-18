3,400 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,548,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Aptiv by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 558,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,473,000 after acquiring an additional 444,871 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV stock opened at $146.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

