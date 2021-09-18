Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

