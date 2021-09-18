Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 3,557 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 113.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE opened at $123.61 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.