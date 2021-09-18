Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $609.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $619.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,251,595. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Truist raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.38.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

