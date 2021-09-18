Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Newmont worth $71,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $55.22 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

