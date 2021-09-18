Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes $7.39 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 212,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.13% of The Chemours as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Chemours by 40.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Chemours by 412.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CC opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.14. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

