Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases New Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 202,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $49.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.50 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,671 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

