Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 55,057 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,057 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.35% of Pure Storage worth $19,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.27 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

