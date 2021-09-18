Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 44,934 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,934 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.32% of Fate Therapeutics worth $26,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 528.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 141,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 119,351 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,313,000 after acquiring an additional 463,924 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,315. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

