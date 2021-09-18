Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van Sells 4,500 Shares

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $295.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $176.49 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

