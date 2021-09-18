Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 505,288 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505,288 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $28,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ranpak by 363.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ranpak by 93.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the first quarter worth about $156,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACK stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

