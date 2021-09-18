Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $6,069,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $303.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.77. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $308.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.8% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.91.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

