Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 393,944 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 93.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 874,226 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.83 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

