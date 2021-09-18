Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 305 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HEI. Truist raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

HEI stock opened at $127.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average of $133.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $99.55 and a 52 week high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

