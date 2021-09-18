Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.