Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,811,000 after acquiring an additional 131,331 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,334.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,997 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,820,000.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $185.21 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.41.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

